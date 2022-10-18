Watch: Viv Richards, Javed Miandad entertain fans with hilarious cycling contest in Pakistan

Cricket legends Viv Richards and Javed Miandad had a fun cycling contest in Lahore.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is currently organising a Junior Pakistan League in which six teams from across the country comprised of the country's brightest talent will compete. A number of outstanding international players have been recruited to serve as mentors for these teams.

Sir Vivian Richards and Javed Miandad, who were perpetual batting rivals during their heyday, had a hilarious moment of competition during one of the league matches at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The two legends had a lighthearted moment during a cycle race at Gaddaffi Stadium. Both Viv Richards and Javed Miandad were seen riding their bicycles and competing in a race on the sidelines of the Gaddaffi stadium, as noisy crowd roared for two of the world's best cricketers.

The league's teams include the Bahawalpur Royals, the Gujranwala Giants, the Gwadar Sharks, the Hyderabad Hunters, the Mardan Warriors, and the Rawalpindi Raiders. Apart from Viv Richards and Javed Miandad, Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, Darren Sammy, Shoaib Malik, and Colin Munro are among the mentors for the tournament sides.

When it comes to their careers, Javed Miandad and Sir Viv Richards are considered two of the greatest batsmen of all time. Miandad has scored 8832 runs in 124 Test matches for Pakistan, and 7381 runs in 233 One Day Internationals. Miandad was also a key member of Pakistan's first and only ODI World Cup victory under Imran Khan in 1992.

Sir Viv Richards, on the other hand, was regarded as the greatest batsman of his generation. In 121 Test matches for the West Indies, the legend amassed 8540 runs at an average of over 50, while in 187 One-Day Internationals, he scored 6721 runs. He was a key member of the West Indies team captained by Clive Lloyd, which won back-to-back World Cups in 1975 and 1979.

