Watch: Virat Kohli signs RCB jersey for young fan during IND vs SA 1st Test, video goes viral

Besides receiving an autograph from Virat Kohli, the fan’s day got more special as he also got to click a picture with one of the world’s greatest cricketers.

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 07:35 PM IST

Watch: Virat Kohli signs RCB jersey for young fan during IND vs SA 1st Test, video goes viral
As social media platforms got flooded with appreciation for KL Rahul’s fantastic 101-run knock against South Africa on Day 2 in Centurion, there is also a video of India’s star player Virat Kohli winning hearts online where he is seen signing an autograph on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jersey for a young fan during the Boxing Day Test.

Besides receiving an autograph from Kohli, the fan’s day got more special as he also got to click a picture with one of the world’s greatest cricketers.

Watch the viral video here:

Meanwhile, Kohli in his first outing after the World Cup 2023 final loss was playing an impressive knock in the opening Test until Kagiso Rabada dismissed him for 38 runs.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma, also in his first appearance after the conclusion of World Cup 2023, showcased an underwhelming performance. After Rabada dismissed India’s captain for 5 runs, he became the bowler to have dismissed Rohit Sharma most times (13) in international cricket.

However, Kohli’s impressive performance with the bat surpassed Rohit Sharma in being the leading run-getter for India in World Test Championship history. The 35-year-old reigns the Indian record with 2101 runs.

 

