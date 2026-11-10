Watch: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill turn handshake into hilarious ‘kushti’ match after rain-hit ODI

Rain ruined the match in Hamilton, but one fun moment between Kohli and Gill stole all the attention.

Rain washed out the match in Hamilton, but Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill still gave fans a moment to laugh about. Their playful 'Kushti' handshake after the washout quickly went viral on social media.

What happened in the viral video

Hamilton's brief video is making the rounds on social media. After the match was called off, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill can be seen shaking hands in the video. However, that wasn't your typical handshake. The two pulled each other's hands like they were engaged in a friendly wrestling match, turning it into a lighthearted "Kushti" moment.

At the time, both players were giggling. This time, Gill joined in with Kohli, who is well-known for having a good time and making jokes with his teammates. The smooth bond between the current captain and the old skipper was adored by fans. Many fans referred to the video as the greatest part of a rainy day after it was widely shared on X and Instagram.

Why the match was called off

The third ODI in Hamilton was abandoned without a ball being bowled after persistent rain, despite Gill winning the toss and opting to bowl. Multiple inspections were done, but the wet outfield never dried enough to start play. India still lead the five-match series 2-0.

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What it means for the series

India still lead the series 2-0. The teams now move to Mount Maunganui for the last two ODIs on November 13 and 15, but fans are still talking about Kohli and Gill's funny 'Kushti' handshake.