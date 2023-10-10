Watch: Virat Kohli shares his homecoming experience of Delhi in a friendly chat with KL Rahul

ICC World Cup 2023: India will play against Afghanistan on 11 October at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

India have embarked their World Cup 2023 journey on a winning note. On Sunday, India clinched victory over Australia in their tournament’s first match by 6 wickets at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul helped India win by maintaining a strong partnership that amassed 165 runs, also recording India’s highest fourth-wicket partnership in ODI World Cup History.

After registering the tournament's first win, our men in blue have finally arrived in Delhi to lock horns with Afghanistan tomorrow (11 October). Before we witness the ultimate clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, have a look at a friendly conversation between KL Rahul and Kohli.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released a clip on X, where the two batters can be seen chatting about their amazing partnership they had in the intense match against Australia. Earlier they also had a superb partnership in Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan, where Kohli and KL Rahul scored tons.

While engaging in a friendly conversation, Kl asks Kohli about his homecoming experience in Delhi and also the feeling of having a pavilion named after him.

Kohli responds saying, “the memory is always fresh in your mind when you go back to those moments. You can still feel it because that is where everything started, so it’s always special to go back to play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.”

With regards to the pavilion stand named after him, Kohli replies, it’s a bit awkward for me to still be playing in the front of the pavilion named after me. Honestly, I don’t like to talk about it alot because it is a very awkward feeling. But I just feel very grateful when I go back and see all the things that are present now and from where i started.”