Headlines

Watch: Virat Kohli shares his homecoming experience of Delhi in a friendly chat with KL Rahul

India’s richest architect started firm with just 2 employees, designed country’s tallest building; net worth is…

Watch: Fauda actor Lior Raz escapes Hamas bombs in daring mission to save civilians in Israel, fans call him 'real hero'

How to protect yourself from fraudulent instant loan apps

Get your home festive-ready with up to 50% off at Amazon Great Indian festival

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel Hamas War: What's at stake for Indian economy, will take a hit? Explained

Gurugram pub bouncers thrash man, he loses vision in one eye, female friend also attacked

Watch: Virat Kohli shares his homecoming experience of Delhi in a friendly chat with KL Rahul

8 home remedies to lower blood pressure without medication

5 super ingredients to mix with your morning tea

9 motivational quotes by Rekha

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Israel Hamas War: What's at stake for Indian economy, will take a hit? Explained

Israel Hamas War: Israel on war foot; Gaza under attack, bloodbath continues in the war-torn region

Israel Hamas: Heart wrenching videos of war shows devastation & cruelty; Israel attacks, Gaza burns

Watch: Fauda actor Lior Raz escapes Hamas bombs in daring mission to save civilians in Israel, fans call him 'real hero'

BTS' Kim Tae-hyung aka V faces backlash after he wears durag, fans come out in support

This film has reportedly earned whopping Rs 250 crore even before completing its shoot; not Leo, Dunki, or Salaar

HomeSports

Sports

Watch: Virat Kohli shares his homecoming experience of Delhi in a friendly chat with KL Rahul

ICC World Cup 2023: India will play against Afghanistan on 11 October at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India have embarked their World Cup 2023 journey on a winning note. On Sunday, India clinched victory over Australia in their tournament’s first match by 6 wickets at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul helped India win by maintaining a strong partnership that amassed 165 runs, also recording India’s highest fourth-wicket partnership in ODI World Cup History.

After registering the tournament's first win, our men in blue have finally arrived in Delhi to lock horns with Afghanistan tomorrow (11 October). Before we witness the ultimate clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, have a look at a friendly conversation between KL Rahul and Kohli.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released a clip on X, where the two batters can be seen chatting about their amazing partnership they had in the intense match against Australia. Earlier they also had a superb partnership in Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan, where Kohli and KL Rahul scored tons. 

While engaging in a friendly conversation, Kl asks Kohli about his homecoming experience in Delhi and also the feeling of having a pavilion named after him.

Kohli responds saying, “the memory is always fresh in your mind when you go back to those moments. You can still feel it because that is where everything started, so it’s always special to go back to play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.”

With regards to the pavilion stand named after him, Kohli replies, it’s a bit awkward for me to still be playing in the front of the pavilion named after me. Honestly, I don’t like to talk about it alot because it is a very awkward feeling. But I just feel very grateful when I go back and see all the things that are present now and from where i started.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Explained: How did Hamas infiltrate Israel’s Iron Dome? Know whopping cost of operating the system

AAP ready to contest MP, Rajasthan assembly polls; candidate names to be declared soon: Arvind Kejriwal

Tejas trailer reactions: Anupam Kher calls it 'absolutely brilliant', netizens demand National Award for Kangana Ranaut

This singer holds unwanted record of not winning a Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer after receiving six nominations

'My biggest motivation...': KL Rahul reveals how he overcame criticism, injury setback

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE