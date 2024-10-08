Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma flaunt their football skills, video goes viral

India's star players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, are not only among the most experienced cricketers in the world but also regarded as two of the greatest.

While their primary focus is cricket, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma showcase impressive football skills as well. During warm-ups, they can often be seen dribbling and skillfully controlling the football alongside their fellow cricketers. This playful display not only highlights their athletic versatility but also serves as a testament to their overall fitness and coordination, making it clear that their talents extend beyond the cricket field.

In a viral video, Rohit and Virat were seen flaunting their football skills. The video is from the ODI World Cup 2023, where India lost the final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

They are literally like the Ronaldo and Messi of cricket, in a same team. pic.twitter.com/lJynWzoXD2 — `(@cutxpull45) October 7, 2024

Currently, both Indian stars are on a break following their impressive 2-0 Test series victory over Bangladesh in September. As they take this time off, fans eagerly anticipate their return to the field.

Since both players have retired from the T20I format, they are not participating in the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh. India has already taken a 1-0 lead, having secured a dominant 7-wicket victory on Sunday, October 6.

India is set to face Bangladesh in the second match of the three-match T20I series on Wednesday (October 9).

