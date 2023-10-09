Watch: Virat Kohli arrives in home town Delhi ahead of India’s World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan

A major setback for Indian team as they travelled without star Indian batter Shubman Gill, who continues to stay back in Chennai as he is recovering from an illness under BCCI medical supervision.

After India’s clinched victory in their World Cup 2023 opener against Australia by six wickets at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu yesterday, Our Men in Blue have finally arrived in Delhi for their second match against Afghanistan.

A major setback for Indian team as they travelled without star Indian batter Shubman Gill, who continues to stay back in Chennai as he is recovering from an illness under BCCI medical supervision. Due to this illness, he also missed his ODI World Cup debut match against Australia.

There is a video of Team India circulating on social media, showing their arrival to the capital city. The video captures India’s star player, Virat Kohli returning to his hometown Delhi ahead of India's clash against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on 11 October.

The King has arrived in his Kingdom.



“The team is in Delhi,” said a BCCI source.

Kohli had an incredible start to the World Cup 2023 tournament. In the initials of second innings, when the game felt to be slipping away from India’s hand with three back to back wickets (Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer), the right-handed batter alongside KL Rahul came as saviours to help India win their opening match.

Virat knocked a scintillating 85 runs off 116 balls, whereas KL Rahul smashed the winning six for the team with a score of 97 runs (not out) of 115 balls.

In yesterday’s match, Kohli yet again carved a special record for himself. He has become the no.1 Indian player to have taken the most catches (16) in ODI World Cups.