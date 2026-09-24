Watch Video: Why did Hamanpreet get irritated after she returned with Asian Games gold medal

India women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur returned to Delhi with Asian Games 2026 gold after beating Sri Lanka, but appeared irritated by camera flashes at the airport.

India women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur returned to Delhi after leading the team to a gold medal victory at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan. She arrived home with the coveted medal after India's impressive win over Sri Lanka in the final, but her homecoming saw an awkward moment at the airport.

Harmanpreet irritated by camera flashes at the airport

Harmanpreet Kaur arrived in Delhi to a warm welcome from media and fans. Photographers were present at the airport to capture her arrival with the gold medal. Harmanpreet looked agitated and uneasy as the cameras kept flashing in her direction. As she moved through the airport, she was seen responding to the frequent camera flashes. Social media users have posted the incident's video. The Indian captain kept her cool and carried her gold medal through the airport despite the photographers' continuous attention.

India wins gold after defeating Sri Lanka

Following the Indian women's cricket team's outstanding performance at the Asian Games, Harmanpreet has returned. India won the gold medal after defeating Sri Lanka in the championship match. The triumph adds another major title to Harmanpreet's captaincy record and marks a significant achievement for Indian women's cricket.

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Throughout the competition in Japan, the team had a successful campaign. The Asian Games gold holds special significance as the team returned home as champions. As Harmanpreet's arrival in Delhi signalled the start of festivities back home following the triumphant campaign in Japan, supporters rejoiced over the team's achievements.