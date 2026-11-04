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Watch Video: Virat Kohli at 37 takes stunning catch, team celebrates in India vs New Zealand ODI

Virat Kohli took a stunning diving catch in second slip to dismiss Nathan Smith and celebrated with his bow-and-arrow gesture as India bowled out New Zealand for 185 in the 1st ODI at Auckland.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 04, 2026, 12:53 PM IST

Watch Video: Virat Kohli at 37 takes stunning catch, team celebrates in India vs New Zealand ODI
Kohli's stunning slip catch stuns NZ.
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Virat Kohli produced a moment of brilliance in the field during India's 1st ODI against New Zealand at Auckland, taking a sharp diving catch and celebrating in style.

The catch that left everyone stunned

It occurred with an off-stump, full delivery. New Zealand batter Nathan Smith went for a hard drive and got a thick outside edge. To the right of the second slip, the ball soared quickly and low. At 37, Kohli responded quickly. Inches above the turf, he dove to his right and caught the ball. His acrobatic, crisp take demonstrated that his reflexes are still of the highest calibre.

Celebration goes viral

Kohli used his well-known bow-and-arrow move to celebrate after making the grab. He laughed with his teammates and protruded his tongue. On X, the catch and celebration video swiftly gained popularity. Ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, Kohli has been questioned about his spot in the team; thus, the occasion was particularly memorable. He demonstrated his unparalleled dedication and fitness with this endeavour.

Also read: Before India vs New Zealand ODI, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill receive special gifts from rugby legend

India bowl out New Zealand for 185

Kohli's catch was part of India's outstanding bowling performance. For just 185 runs, New Zealand was bowled out. Gurnoor Brar, a rookie, made an impression with three wickets, while Arshdeep Singh spearheaded the assault with four. Rohit Sharma added a magnificent direct-hit run-out, and Anshul Kamboj claimed two wickets. The Men in Blue won the first ODI thanks to India's fielding, which was spearheaded by Kohli.

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