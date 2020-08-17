WATCH: Victor Lindelof, Bruno Fernandes' on-field spat in Man Utd's 2-1 loss to Sevilla in UEL

Sevilla defeated Manchester United 2-1 in the Europa League semi-finals in Cologne on Sunday (local time).

Burno Fernandes did hand United the lead in the opening 10 minutes of the match after effortlessly converting his post kick.

However, missed chances ultimately came back to cost United against their Spanish opponents, whose goalkeeper Bono was in inspired form.

Sevilla fought back and found a well-worked equalizer through Suso as both teams headed for the break at 1-1.

But it was through substitute Luuk De Jong that Sevilla managed to grab the 2-1 lead in the dying embers of the 2nd half after some questionable defending from Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

This triggered an onfield spat between teammates Lindelof and Fernandes, who exchanged some harsh words between them for the after the goal happened.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

#MUNSEV No one is perfect but Lindelof should accept it when corrected! Ighalo Maguire Pogba De Gea pic.twitter.com/D2XyLgCtFm — Moha (@Moha87574655) August 16, 2020

Over the course of the quarter-final against FC Copenhagen and the semi-final on Sunday, Man Utd had 46 shots but managed just two goals -- both being from the penalty spot.

With this victory, Sevilla reached their sixth UEFA Cup/Europa League final - at least twice more than any other side in the history of the competition - with the victory over United taking them to 20 games unbeaten in all competitions.

(with Reuters inputs)