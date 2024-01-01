Headlines

HomeSports

Sports

Watch: Unseen clip of Virat Kohli’s reaction after World Cup 2023 final loss goes viral

After more than a month since the Rohit Sharma-led side lost on their home ground, an unseen footage of India’s star player Virat Kohli is going viral on social media.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 08:13 PM IST

article-main
Team India suffered a shocking defeat against Australia by six wickets at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final on 19 December 2023. After more than a month since the Rohit Sharma-led side lost on their home soil, an unseen footage of India’s star player Virat Kohli has gone viral on social media.

In the video, after Australia star batter Glenn Maxwell hit the winning runs and the entire team ran up to him to celebrate the massive triumph in the final, Kohli was seen removing his cap and displacing the bails with utter disappointment at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

See the viral video here:

Despite India losing the tournament, they ended up holding the top spot in the points table. The World Cup campaign for Kohli has been remarkable in many ways.

With his batting prowess, the 35-year-old broke the longstanding record of great Sachin Tendulkar of scoring the most ODI hundreds (49). He now reigns the prestigious record with 50 ODI tons.

Additionally, he also finished the ICC event as the leading run scorer with 765 runs, which included three hundred and six fifties. As a result of this exceptional performance, Kohli was named the ‘Player of the Tournament’ at ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

 

