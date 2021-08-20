Watch: Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra acts out his favourite actor Randeep Hooda's Haryanvi dialogue

Neeraj Chopra, the 23-year old boy from Panipat, Haryana has suddenly become an overnight superstar after his historic gold medal win in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Chopra became the first Indian athlete to win a medal at the Olympic Games in Track and Field after an 87.58-metre throw in the men's javelin final.

Since then, Chopra has been on a spree of giving interviews, attending various ceremonies and revealing many things, which most people didn't know about him before. Now, recently in an interview, Neeraj Chopra expressed his love for the Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda saying that he has seen many of his films. He particularly talked about the film 'Laal Rang' where Randeep Hooda, also from Harayan played a Haryanvi character and according to Chopra he got the authentic Haryanvi accent in the film.

So much so that, he enacted one of the dialogues from the film, "Hawa mein parnaam bauji (Greetings in the air, father)." Chopra added that he really likes Randeep Hooda and his acting and has seen three of his films including 'Laal Rang', 'Sarbjit' and Imtiaz Ali's 'Highway'.

The actor himself shared this video on social media where Chopra heaped praises on him. Hooda captioned it saying, "बाऊजी बाऊजी @Neeraj_chopra1 हवा मै परनाम बाऊजी. आजा कदे, तेरा जुखाम ठीक करावाँ #NeerajChopra #LaalRang."

Randeep Hooda, who celebrates his 45th birthday on Friday, August 20 got a special gift from his statesman one day before. Hooda last featured in superstar Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'.