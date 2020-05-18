WATCH Sania Mirza's TikTok video as Penny from 'The Big Bang Theory'

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is making sure to make the most of the lockdown period.

Taking to TikTok, the tennis player in her latest clip, has shown all her hilarious side. In the video, Mirza is seen taking on the role of Penny from the superhit comedy show 'The Big Bang Theory'.

In the clip, the 33-year-old is enacting the role of exasperated Penny fielding questions from Sheldon Cooper.

Mirza lip-syncs to an audio clip from an episode where Penny, after dislocating her shoulder, responds to Sheldon's typical questions about her medical history.

She captioned her video, "I love Sheldon" adding a laughing face emoji.

WATCH:

Since the video has been shared, Mirza has collected over 1.6 lakh views and over 17,000 likes, along with hundreds of comments.

As for Mirza, during this lockdown, she is in Hyderabad with son Izhaan and her parents while her husband Shoaib Malik is in Sialkot with his mother.

“It’s really not been easy staying away from my husband and for Izhaan to stay away from his father. I’m really looking forward to being back as a family again and being at the same place. We’ve left it to fate,” Sania told The Indian Express via Facebook Live.