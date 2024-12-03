The event saw Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli coming together to unveil their coach Ramakant Achrekar’s memorial at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli recently reunited at the inauguration of their coach Ramakant Achrekar's memorial in Mumbai. The meeting between the childhood friends, however, was somewhat awkward. The video, which has gone viral, drew significant attention with fans expressing concern for Kambli’s health.

The event saw Tendulkar and Kambli coming together to unveil their coach Ramakant Achrekar’s memorial at Shivaji Park. The heart-wrenching video showed Tendulkar approaching Kambli, who was seated on stage due to his frail health. Despite his health struggles, he mustered a warm smile as Sachin greeted him. The heartwarming moment turned awkward when a person asked Tendulkar to leave while Kambli appeared to have desired to sit with him.

Reacting to the viral video, a user wrote, “Very heartbroken to see these two best friends, so Talent is always there but without discipline, it's not worth it.” The second user commented, “How life plays out can be so humbling.” The third user said, “What a contrasting fortune despite starting from the same line.” “Sad to see Kambli like this... Supremely talented but his ego and attitude got the better of him,” added another user.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar and Kambli gained popularity with their record-breaking 664-run partnership in a Harris Shield match. This remarkable feat occurred when the duo, just 14 and 15 years old respectively, played for their school, Shardashram Vidyamandir, against St. Xavier's.

Tendulkar made his debut in 1989, while Kambli made his India ODI debut in 1991. Kambli played overall 17 Tests for India and scored 1084 runs with four centuries. In the One-Day International (ODI) format, he represented India in 104 matches, scoring 2477 runs at a respectable average of 32.29, with two centuries to his name. Tendulkar, on the other hand, represented India in an impressive 200 Test matches and 463 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), etching his name in the record books as the highest run-scorer in both formats.