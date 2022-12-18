Watch: Sachin Tendulkar's priceless reaction to fans' chant in flight

Image Source: Twitter

Nine years after he announced the end of his illustrious sporting career, Sachin Tendulkar's fans are still devoted to him. Fans would go absolutely crazy whenever the "Master Blaster" entered the pitch for India with his willow in his hand. They would start shouting his name, which would ricochet throughout the entire stadium.

The legend had such an effect that when passengers on a flight noticed the "little man," they all started shouting the well-known "Sachin-Sachin" chant simultaneously.

Sachin shared a video on his Twitter account to express his gratitude to his supporters for the kind greeting he received during the flight.

Thank you to those on my flight who were chanting my name a little while ago, reminiscent of when I used to come out to bat. Unfortunately, the seatbelt sign was on so I could not stand up to greet you. So saying a big hello to all now https://t.co/ak4GYLjMi4 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 17, 2022

Any public interaction with the "God of Cricket" makes any moment exceptional, as seen by Sachin's unrivaled devotion.

Sachin Tendulkar achieved this honor during his 24-year career. His achievements are still considered almost impossible to match, and many cricketers ended their careers before completing even half of them. With 34,357 runs and 100 centuries, he is the highest run-scorer in cricket.

