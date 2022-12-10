Search icon
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down after Portugal's World Cup exit

Morocco defeated Portugal in the tournament's penultimate quarterfinal to go to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 11:23 PM IST

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo was absolutely crushed after Portugal's devastating loss to Morocco on Sunday,  breaking down in tears as his team was eliminated from the World Cup.

Morocco defeated Portugal in the tournament's penultimate quarterfinal to go to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. As a result, Cristiano Ronaldo's final opportunity to lift the FIFA World Cup will remain unachieved.

WATCH:

More to follow..

