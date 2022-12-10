Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down after Portugal's World Cup exit

Ronaldo breaks down after Portugal's WC exit

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo was absolutely crushed after Portugal's devastating loss to Morocco on Sunday, breaking down in tears as his team was eliminated from the World Cup.

Morocco defeated Portugal in the tournament's penultimate quarterfinal to go to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. As a result, Cristiano Ronaldo's final opportunity to lift the FIFA World Cup will remain unachieved.

WATCH:

