In a thrilling start to WWE Crown Jewel at the RAC Arena, Roman Reigns faced off against Bronson Reed in a match promoted as an “Australian Street Fight.” The encounter was nothing less than savage, with both competitors disregarding the rules, launching themselves off the stairs, and at one point, Reigns even struck Reed with a cricket bat. However, Reed managed to rise from the chaos and ultimately secured the victory.

From the very first bell, the match was filled with disorder. Reigns, eager to establish his authority, swung the bat and delivered a significant hit to Reed before the action moved to ringside.

When everything calmed down, Bronson Reed emerged victorious. This surprising result marked a rare singles defeat for Reigns and intensified the ongoing storyline. What started as a brutal attack by Reigns transformed into Reed’s moment of redemption, showcasing that he can perform even under extreme pressure.

In a touching display that merged sports with entertainment, the Barbados Royals franchise honored former WWE superstar Mark Henry by presenting him with a customized team jersey during the 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The jersey featured the renowned title "World's Strongest Man," paying homage to Henry's iconic reputation in both professional wrestling and powerlifting.

This memorable event unfolded at one of the Royals' home matches at Kensington Oval, Barbados, where Mark Henry made a special guest appearance. Renowned for his extraordinary strength and charismatic presence, Henry was clearly touched by the surprise tribute. The team’s captain, along with key players, stepped forward to personally present the jersey, eliciting cheers from the crowd and infusing the cricketing event with a dose of star power.

This gesture not only celebrated Henry’s remarkable accomplishments in the wrestling arena but also highlighted the CPL’s lively, inclusive, and entertainment-focused spirit. With the name “World’s Strongest Man” emblazoned on the back of the Royals’ blue-and-pink uniform, the franchise paid tribute to Henry's extensive legacy, which spans from winning gold medals in weightlifting to his dominance in the WWE ring.

