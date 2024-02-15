Twitter
Maharashtra Speaker holds Ajit Pawar group as real NCP, says...

Watch: Rohit Sharma throws his cap in anger after Sarfaraz Khan's run out in Rajkot Test, video goes viral

Ratha Saptami 2024: Date, rituals, puja timings and significance; all you need to know

Meet woman who quit her job at 30, then built Rs 100 crore turnover company

Ila Arun says she had to shed her 'khanabadosh' image to play Sushmita Sen's nemesis in Aarya Antim Vaar | Exclusive

Watch: Rohit Sharma throws his cap in anger after Sarfaraz Khan's run out in Rajkot Test, video goes viral

Ratha Saptami 2024: Date, rituals, puja timings and significance; all you need to know

Ila Arun says she had to shed her 'khanabadosh' image to play Sushmita Sen's nemesis in Aarya Antim Vaar | Exclusive

8 fruits that keep your skin hydrated

Indian batters with most sixes in Test cricket

8 benefits of drinking milk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Ila Arun says she had to shed her 'khanabadosh' image to play Sushmita Sen's nemesis in Aarya Antim Vaar | Exclusive

Poacher trailer: Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew embark on quest to expose trillion-dollar elephant poaching racket

Not Hrithik Roshan, but this superstar was Siddharth Anand's first choice for Bang Bang, he rejected for...

Watch: Rohit Sharma throws his cap in anger after Sarfaraz Khan’s run out in Rajkot Test, video goes viral

Sarfaraz Khan on his Test debut played a commendable innings of 62 runs including nine fours and one six. With his half-century, Sarfaraz also equalled Hardik Pandya's Indian record for scoring the fastest fifty on his Test debut.

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 06:54 PM IST

During the series' third Test match played between India and England today (February 15), Indian skipper Rohit Sharma lost his calm in the dressing room after seeing Sarfaraz Khan's run out at the non-striker’s end on Day 1. 

Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 99 when he hit the ball towards mid-on, calling for a quick single. While Sarfaraz who was set to take that quick run had almost reached the middle of the pitch when Jadeja backed out of the run. Sarfaraz had no chance of going back to his crease and was run out by Mark Wood’s direct hit from mid-on.

Meanwhile, Rohit in reaction to the run out threw his cap in frustration, a video of this is also going viral on social media.

Watch the viral video here:

The 26-year-old on his Test debut played a commendable innings of 62 runs including nine fours and one six. With his half-century, Sarfaraz also equalled Hardik Pandya's Indian record for scoring the fastest fifty on his Test debut.

Batters to smash fastest fifties (by balls faced) on Test debut for India:

Yuvraj of Patiala vs England, 1934 - 42 balls

Hardik Pandya vs Sri Lanka, 2017 - 48 balls

Sarfaraz Khan vs England, 2024 - 48 balls

Shikhar Dhawan vs Australia, 2013 - 50 balls

Prithvi Shaw vs West Indies, 2018 - 56 balls

Meanwhile, Rohit and Jadeja’s scintillating tons helped India reach 326 for five at stumps on day one of the third Test against England on Thursday.

