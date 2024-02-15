Watch: Rohit Sharma throws his cap in anger after Sarfaraz Khan’s run out in Rajkot Test, video goes viral

Sports
Sarfaraz Khan on his Test debut played a commendable innings of 62 runs including nine fours and one six. With his half-century, Sarfaraz also equalled Hardik Pandya's Indian record for scoring the fastest fifty on his Test debut.
During the series' third Test match played between India and England today (February 15), Indian skipper Rohit Sharma lost his calm in the dressing room after seeing Sarfaraz Khan's run out at the non-striker’s end on Day 1.
Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 99 when he hit the ball towards mid-on, calling for a quick single. While Sarfaraz who was set to take that quick run had almost reached the middle of the pitch when Jadeja backed out of the run. Sarfaraz had no chance of going back to his crease and was run out by Mark Wood’s direct hit from mid-on.
Meanwhile, Rohit in reaction to the run out threw his cap in frustration, a video of this is also going viral on social media.
Watch the viral video here:
Honest reaction on Safaraz missing on his 100 on debutpic.twitter.com/WuEHEymmd8— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) February 15, 2024
Batters to smash fastest fifties (by balls faced) on Test debut for India:
Yuvraj of Patiala vs England, 1934 - 42 balls
Hardik Pandya vs Sri Lanka, 2017 - 48 balls
Sarfaraz Khan vs England, 2024 - 48 balls
Shikhar Dhawan vs Australia, 2013 - 50 balls
Prithvi Shaw vs West Indies, 2018 - 56 balls
Meanwhile, Rohit and Jadeja’s scintillating tons helped India reach 326 for five at stumps on day one of the third Test against England on Thursday.