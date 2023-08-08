Watch: Rohit Sharma hilarious response to fan's query on Pakistan bowlers leaves wife Ritika Sajdeh in splits

During a recent event in the USA, the opening batter was questioned about the most challenging Pakistani bowler to face. Rohit responded with a witty remark that had his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, in splits.

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, captivated everyone with his witty response to a fan's question during an event in the USA. The 36-year-old batsman recently participated in a three-match ODI series against West Indies, which India won with a score of 2-1. In order to nurture young players and experiment with different combinations before the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup, Rohit chose to sit out the second and third ODI matches. Currently, as Team India faces West Indies in the T20I series, the skipper is taking a short vacation with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh.

"Pakistan team mein sab ache hai. Mai kisi ka naam nahi loonga. Bada bada controversy hota hai (All the pacers in Pakistan team are equally good. I will not going to pick any individual. It creates big controversy)," said Rohit while replying to a fan during the event.

"Ek ka naam lete hai toh doosre ko acha nahi lagta. Doosre ka lete hai toh teesre ko acha nahi lagta. Saare hi ache hai (If I will take one player's name, the second will feel bad. If I will take second players' name, then the third will feel bad. I think all of them are good)," he added.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has taken charge of leading Team India in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies. Unfortunately, the visitors are currently trailing 0-2 in the five-match series.

Both teams are set to face each other in the third T20I match on Tuesday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Meanwhile, Rohit, the designated captain of the Indian team, will enjoy a few more weeks of rest before the Asia Cup 2023 campaign kicks off.

