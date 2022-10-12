Search icon
WATCH: Rohit Sharma caught using 'cuss' word while Dinesh Karthik records video in a private plane

Dinesh Karthik began shooting a video out of enthusiasm, capturing everyone on the plane except Rahul Dravid.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 03:06 PM IST

Dinesh Karthik took to his official Instagram handle to post a video of Pandya's birthday celebration

Hardik Pandya, Team India's top all-rounder spent his 29th birthday in style having fun with his Men in Blue teammates on land, sea, and sky. Pandya shared photos and videos from his birthday celebrations on a cruise liner and a private plane on social media on Tuesday.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video from Hardik's birthday celebration on a private plane, which included skipper Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Deepak Hooda, and head coach Rahul Dravid.

Pandya was sitting next to the pilot in the first row, trying to start the plane's engine, while Rohit Sharma and Deepak Hooda sat in the last two seats and Rahul Dravid shared a row with Karthik behind the pilots.

Dinesh Karthik began shooting a video out of enthusiasm, capturing everyone on the plane except Rahul Dravid. When the 37-year-old wicketkeeper pointed the camera towards Rohit, the skipper appeared to use the cuss word 'Ch****a' in a humorous manner. 

"Celebrating birthdays on the ground was too mainstream, so we took it to the sky," Karthik captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Indian men's cricket team is currently in Australia for training ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 starting from Saturday, October 22 as the Men in Blue will open their Super 12 campaign against arch-rival Pakistan on October 23.

READ| 'Get him to Australia where ball..': Brett Lee says India 'missed a trick' by excluding Umran Malik from T20 WC squad

