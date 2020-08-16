WATCH: Raheem Sterling misses an open-goal howler in Man City's 3-1 loss to Lyon in UCL

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling missed absolute howler as his side crash out from the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals against Lyon on Saturday (local time).

Early in the first half, Maxwel Cornet handed Lyon a 1-0 lead after some smart play from Toko-Ekambi on the counter.

City started the second half quite frantically and managed to level the score through Kevin De Bruyne but things did not go as planned after that.

In search of the game-winner, Gabriel Jesus managed to find some space inside the Lyon penalty box and pulled off an insane pass to find Sterling at the second post.

However, the 25-year-old, with an entire goal to aim at, managed to shank his shot and blazed one over the bar from an unmissable position.

Moments after this, Moussa Dembele went on to the other end and scored twice in quick successions to give Lyon a 3-1 lead over Pep Guardiola's side.

The Ligue 1 side are now set to take on in-form Bayern Munich in the semifinal of the UCL.

On the other side of the tie, PSG will be facing RB Leipzig to secure a spot in this year's Champions League final.