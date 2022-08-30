Search icon
Watch: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann plays volleyball after inaugurating sports event

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated a sporting event named 'Khedan Watan Punjab Dian' at Guru Gobind Singh stadium in Jalandhar on Monday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 03:05 PM IST

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann playing volleyball

The Guru Gobind Singh Stadium in this Punjab city on Monday witnessed a perfect start for the 'Khedaan Watan Punjab Dian' as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann himself participate in a volleyball match to kickstart the games.

The Chief Minister took no time to respond positively and went into the field to participate. Massive applause by the crowd cheered the Chief Minister for the match and he exhibited remarkable sportsmanship on the ground. During the match, the ace services made by the Chief Minister gave tough times to the opponent team.

Exhibiting remarkable sportsman spirit, Mann ensured the victory of his team. His presence infused a new spirit amongst the players and the crowd that enthusiastically cheered up the teams.

"I love playing sports, I have come here to participate. Chief Minister also played with us, he talked about sportsmanship and motivated us to play for Punjab and for the country," a player participating in the tournament told ANI.

Mann said it is a remarkable day of his life as his youthful memories have been relived. He said sports are the only means through which the unbounded energy of the youth can be channelized in a positive manner. Mann said his government is committed to promoting sporting activities in the state, adding that no stone will be left unturned to ensure that players from Punjab excel in the national and international sports arena.

Punjab is organizing "Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-2022" from September 1st to October 21st. Block-level tournaments will be held from September 1st to 7th followed by district-level tournaments from September 12 to 22nd. The final state-level tournaments will be organized from October 10 to 21.

DNA Originals
More

