Watch: PM Narendra Modi speaks to Indian men's hockey team, congratulates side for bronze win in Olympics

Sreejesh, with an illustrious 18-year career, made numerous crucial saves to secure a memorable final game.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian men's hockey team for their remarkable achievement of winning the bronze medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. The team, led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, secured victory with a 2-1 win over Spain in a thrilling match at Stade Yves-du-Manoir on Thursday.

Harmanpreet Singh displayed exceptional skill by scoring two crucial goals, equalizing in the dying moments of the second quarter and then securing the lead three minutes into the third quarter. Despite Spain's relentless efforts in the final minutes of the match, India held on to secure a historic win, marking the country's fourth medal at the Paris Olympics.

Following the match, Prime Minister Modi personally reached out to the Indian hockey team to convey his admiration for their outstanding performance. During the conversation, PM Modi commended Harmanpreet Singh for his exemplary leadership on the field, affectionately referring to him as "Sarpanch." Harmanpreet's impressive tally of 10 goals throughout the tournament, including two in the bronze medal match, truly exemplifies his dedication and talent.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who played his final game for India in the bronze medal match. Modi recognized Sreejesh's invaluable contribution to the team and encouraged him to continue supporting and mentoring future generations of Indian hockey players.

"Congratulations to the team. You have made India immensely proud and ended the streak of Olympic losses. I have full confidence that you will usher in a new golden era for Indian hockey," the PM said during a phone call with the Indian hockey team.

"Congratulations Sreejesh. Now, it is your responsibility to give India a new team. India's victory against Great Britain will be remembered for a long long time by every hockey lover. You played with 10 players. Whenever discussions happen around the world, this match will be remembered. The entire team displayed superb team spirit. Once again, I congratulate each and every member of the team," said PM Modi.

India broke a 41-year medal drought at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics by securing a bronze medal. Three years later, in Paris, they achieved a second consecutive medal. The last time India accomplished back-to-back Olympic medals was in 1968 (bronze) and 1972 (bronze).

