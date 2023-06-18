Search icon
Watch: Pitch invader hugs Cristiano Ronaldo, lifts him in air and then hits 'siuu' during Portugal win

Ronaldo handled the situation with his usual grace and charm, even joining in the fan's excitement by performing his iconic 'siu' celebration.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 01:03 PM IST

During the recent match between Portugal and Bosnia and Herzegovina, a young fan interrupted the game by running onto the pitch with a Portugal flag. The unexpected visitor turned out to be a die-hard Cristiano Ronaldo fan, and the encounter was a dream come true for him. Ronaldo's global popularity was on full display during the match, as fans from all over the world tuned in to watch the action.

Despite the security measures in place, the pitch invader managed to evade capture and make his way towards Ronaldo. The fan hugged the football superstar and even lifted him up in the air. Ronaldo handled the situation with his usual grace and charm, even joining in the fan's excitement by performing his iconic 'siu' celebration.

Watch:

This match was Ronaldo's third under the guidance of new Portuguese manager Roberto Martinez, who took over the team after their disappointing performance in the 2022 World Cup. Despite the interruption, the game continued and Portugal emerged victorious. The security team eventually caught up with the pitch invader and escorted him off the field.

Talking about the match, Portugal secured a resounding 3-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica. Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was the star of the show, scoring two goals and providing an assist to lead his national team to victory. Bernardo Silva, fresh off his UEFA Champions League win, also added his name to the scoresheet.

Despite making his 199th appearance for Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to add to his impressive record of 122 international goals. However, his team's dominant performance ensured that they remain at the top of Group J with nine points, two more than Slovakia who secured a 2-1 win over Iceland. The top two finishers in the group will qualify for the tournament in Germany.

This was the third game under the leadership of former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez, who took over from Fernando Santos after the World Cup. Portugal had previously secured victories over Luxembourg and Liechtenstein in Martínez's first two games, and his team has yet to concede a goal under his watch.

