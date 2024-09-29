Twitter
Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir cried after Prabhas-starrer was heavily criticised: 'Main din raat...'

Watch: Nita Ambani hosts Manu Bhaker, India's Olympics, Paralympics heroes at Antilia

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra talks about his new fear, says 'kanjar' Asim Riaz 'needs medical help'

Mehidy Hasan Miraz returns as Bangladesh announce T20I squad for India series

Shah Rukh Khan's remark on MS Dhoni's retirement amid new IPL retention rules goes viral: 'Na na kar ke bhi…'

Watch: Nita Ambani hosts Manu Bhaker, India's Olympics, Paralympics heroes at Antilia

Along with India's star athletes, Bollywood actors Kartik Aryan and Ranveer Singh graced the event with their presence.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 11:39 PM IST

Watch: Nita Ambani hosts Manu Bhaker, India's Olympics, Paralympics heroes at Antilia
Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation chairman and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, hosted India's Olympics and Paralympics heroes at her residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. Athletes from across disciplines were honoured for their hard work, determination, and contributions to India's growing stature in the global sporting arena.

The evening honoured the unifying spirit of sports by bringing together 140 Olympians and Paralympians for the first time under one roof, celebrating their success and remarkable journeys with a focus on unity and inclusivity.

India's Olympic and Paralympic champions, including Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker, Murlikant Petkar, and Devendra Jhajharia along with Sumit Antil, Nitesh Kumar, Harvinder Singh, Dharambir Nain, Navdeep Singh, and Praveen Kumar, joined hands with sporting legends like Deepa Malik, Sania Mirza, Karnam Malleswari, Pullela Gopichand, and Harbhajan Singh.

Former India stalwart goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, along with his family, arrived at Antillia for the event. Para-shuttlers Suhas Yathiraj and Nitesh Kumar, who clinched medals at the Paris Paralympics, also graced the event. Several videos from the event featuring Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker and Lakshya Sen have surfaced on social. Along with India's star athletes, Bollywood actors Kartik Aryan and Ranveer Singh graced the event with their presence. Check out the videos below:

 

 

 

Moreover, Nita Ambani said that the entire India is proud of our athletes and wishes that 'United We Triumph' can become a movement. "It's a very special evening. For the first time, India's Paris Olympians and Para-Olympians are gathering on the same platform. We are so proud of them, all Indians are proud of every one of them. Today, we are going to honour them and show them the love and respect that we have for them. On behalf of the Reliance Foundation, we wish that 'United We Triumph' can become a movement," Nita Ambani said during the event.

(With inputs from ANI)

