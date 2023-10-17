Headlines

Watch: Naveen ul Haq’s gesture to Delhi crowd, not chanting ‘Kohli Kohli’ this time, but…

ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's next match will be played against New Zealand tomorrow (18 October) at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 04:48 PM IST

During Afghanistan’s match against England on Sunday (15 October), the Delhi crowd showed massive support to the Afghan players at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Afghanistan beat England by 69 runs and clinched their maiden win against the defending champions.

Prior to Afghanistan's match against India, Naveen-ul-Haq received loads of trolling on social media after his verbal spat with Virat Kohli in Indian Premier League. The fans also chanted ‘Kohli Kohli’ at the stadium when Naveen was bowling to the Delhi boy Kohli at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

However, all the trolling and chants seems to have stopped after Kohli hugged Naveen and asked the crowd to stop mocking him. 

As a result, fans massively cheered for the Afghan bowler when he bowled out the England skipper, Joss Butler for 9 runs.

A video was also released on social media that captured Naveen fielding and fans chanting, not ‘Kohli Kohli’ this time but ‘Naveen Bhai’ instead to which the Afghan bowler also reacted with a smile and gave a thumbs up.

With this win, Afghanistan also ended their 14 match-losing streak at the ODI World Cup. Currently Afghanistan is gearing up for their next match against New Zealand  tomorrow (18 October) at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. 

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

 

