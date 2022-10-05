Watch: Mike Tyson winds back the clock with an impressive training video

Tyson shared a video on his Instagram of his workout

Mike Tyson is 56 years old, yet he still looks vicious in the ring, as seen in a new training video.

Iron Mike shared a video on Instagram of himself working out in the ring with his trainer.



Tyson, who has been out of the ring since 2005, nevertheless demonstrated his lightning quick hands and savage power.

His trainer was undoubtedly grateful for the body guard he was wearing, which was absorbing the majority of his strikes. The former heavyweight world champion is still in great shape, having lost his last professional bout to Kevin McBride in 2005.

During his brilliant career, the 56-year-old became indisputable world champion and faced the best names of his generation, of which he is unquestionably a member.

He concluded with a 50-6 record, including two no-contests, and was recognized for his savage knockout power. Tyson made a comeback to the ring in 2020, when he fought Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match, later saying he was inspired by an encounter with a hallucinogenic toad.

More exhibitions with Evander Holyfield and either Jake or Logan Paul have been rumored, but nothing has come of it.

Tyson recently prompted health concerns when he was photographed in a wheelchair, although he said it was due to Sciatica. He claims that the disease causes him to be unable to speak at times.

