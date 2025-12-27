Watch: 'Mahi Bhai' chants echo as MS Dhoni attends Salman Khan's 60th birthday party at Panvel farmhouse

Former India captain MS Dhoni attended Salman Khan’s 60th birthday party at his Panvel farmhouse, where fans erupted with loud ‘Mahi Bhai’ chants. The viral moment from the star-studded celebration has taken social media by storm.

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni made a rare public appearance at Salman Khan's birthday bash on Saturday. He was spotted arriving with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, capturing significant attention on social media, where images of the event quickly went viral.

Dhoni’s presence was part of a private, understated gathering at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse, where the focus was on family and close friends rather than a glitzy affair. The former captain departed in the morning, with paparazzi surrounding his vehicle as he left. True to form, Dhoni maintained his composure, politely asking the photographers to clear a path as he exited.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni leaves after attending actor Salman Khan's 60th birthday party at Panvel. pic.twitter.com/Sb7XA186Eo — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2025

His arrival brought a sporting flair to the festivities, as the two are known for their mutual respect and admiration. Dhoni was among the select few guests invited, as the Bollywood star opted for a more intimate, family-oriented celebration.

Later, a photo featuring MS Dhoni and Salman Khan circulated widely on social media. The Bollywood actor was dressed in his signature plain black t-shirt and jeans, while MS Dhoni sported a tan jacket.

MS Dhoni at Salman Khan’s birthday party. pic.twitter.com/3cYyOloCcV — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 27, 2025

Just days prior to the birthday celebration, Salman’s brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri, posted a nostalgic photo of Salman alongside cricketer MS Dhoni and singer AP Dhillon, all covered in mud next to Salman’s ATV, giving fans a rare look at the trio enjoying an adventurous outing together.

Meanwhile, Dhoni remains active in Indian cricket despite having retired from international play. He is anticipated to return for another season of the Indian Premier League with the Chennai Super Kings and has been playing a significant role behind the scenes in Jharkhand cricket. His mentorship was recently instrumental in Jharkhand winning their first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title, further enhancing his lasting legacy.

Overall, the evening represented longevity, success, and quiet influence—qualities that both Salman Khan and MS Dhoni embody in their respective domains.

Also read| 'Hammering everybody...': 1983 World Cup hero compares Vaibhav Suryavanshi to Sachin Tendulkar, urges fast-track to Team India