Watch: Lionel Messi uncorks two incredible goals in first outing since international retirement

Lionel Messi dazzled fans with two incredible goals in his first spectacular outing since announcing his international retirement. The Argentine superstar delivered a memorable performance for Inter Miami, showcasing his world-class skills and enduring brilliance on the pitch.

Lionel Messi netted a pair of goals to extend his league-leading tally to 23 this season, propelling Inter Miami to a dominant 4-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday evening. Luis Suárez also found the back of the net twice, while Germán Berterame contributed two assists as Inter Miami ended a frustrating five-match stretch without a win. The team had previously recorded four draws and one defeat before Saturday's impressive performance. Just four days after playing his final match for the Argentine national team, concluding a 21-year international career, Messi played the full 90 minutes.

This triumph marked Miami's first victory since demolishing CF Montreal 7-1 on Aug. 29, and it was also the inaugural league win for newly appointed coach Cristian "Kily" González, who assumed his position on Sept. 16.

Messi magic Two goals for the World Cup Champion. https://t.co/PMA1l5tyZk — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 11, 2026

D.C. United remains winless across its last five outings

Messi opened his account in the 47th minute following Suárez's two first-half strikes that established a 2-0 halftime advantage. Suárez delivered a pass near the 6-yard box, where Messi collected the ball and finished with a tap-in inside the right post.

Inter Miami extended their advantage when Messi struck again in the 60th minute. After receiving Rodrigo De Paul's pass, he dribbled into the penalty area, evaded two United defenders, and fired past goalkeeper Sean Johnson from 12 yards out.

Inter Miami's opening scoring opportunity came just three minutes in when Suárez capitalized. Suárez received Berterame's header and converted past Johnson with a shot that nestled inside the left post.

Suárez doubled the lead in the 39th minute when Johnson parried Messi's close-range attempt to an unmarked Berterame, who then set up Suárez with another header that he collected inside the 6-yard box before tapping home his second goal.

Messi's goal represented his 23rd of the league season as he strengthened his grip on the 2026 MLS Golden Boot race, while De Paul's assist was his 13th of the campaign.

The 4-0 scoreline held firm until the final whistle as Inter Miami bounced back to winning form and secured three crucial points.

Inter Miami will host New York City FC on Wednesday evening. D.C. United will travel to face the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night.

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