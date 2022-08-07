Search icon
Watch: Lionel Messi scores insane bicycle kick as PSG beat Clermont Foot 5-0

PSG star forward Lionel Messi scored an insane bicycle kick, the first of his illustrious career as the Ligue 1 giants routed Clermont Foot 5-0

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 05:16 PM IST

Lionel Messi scored a wonder goal against Clermont Foot

PSG star forward Lionel Messi scored an insane bicycle kick, the first of his illustrious career as the Ligue 1 giants routed Clermont Foot 5-0 in their first league game of the season. The defending champions were too strong for Clermont as Messi scored two goals and also set one up for Neymar. 

However, the highlight of the Argentine striker's performance was the bicycle kick which ensured that PSG were miles ahead of their opponents on the night. Apart from Messi's brace, Neymar, Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos also scored one goal each. 

As soon as the star striker scored the wonder goal, the whole Parc des Princes gave him a huge ovation as fans started to chant 'Messi Messi'. A video of the sensational bicycle kick from Messi is now going crazy viral on social media. 

Watch:

Neymar notched a goal and three assists to cap off an impressive outing. Neymar troubled Clermont with his movement and skills. In the seventh minute, he pounced on a low cross from Achraf Hakimi to have a first-time effort deflected out by Alidu Seidu.

Two minutes later, Pablo Sarabia squared the ball back for Messi, who flicked it toward Neymar. The Brazilian forward controlled the ball before burying it into the bottom corner.

PSG capitalized on a fast break in the 26th when Neymar found Achraf Hakimi, who fired into the top corner. 

Neymar set up the third goal with a pinpoint free kick for Marquinhos, who headed home in the 39th. Messi still made it 4-0 in the 80th. He played a one-two with Neymar before netting with a low strike.

The Argentina superstar sealed the win in the 86th by chesting down a ball over the top from Leandro Paredes to score with an overhead kick.

With agency inputs

