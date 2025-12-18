FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Lionel Messi donned the Indian cricket jersey gifted by Jay Shah and met Indian sporting stars from different disciplines, including Kuldeep Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sumit Antil, Nishad Kumar and Nikhat Zareen, during a special crossover shoot on his GOAT India Tour.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 05:03 PM IST

Watch: Lionel Messi dons Indian cricket jersey gifted by Jay Shah; interacts with Kuldeep Yadav, Renuka Singh and other athletes
Lionel Messi's eagerly awaited G.O.A.T. tour of India united some of the country's most renowned athletes for an extraordinary and unforgettable interaction. During a promotional photoshoot in New Delhi, Messi engaged with Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav, para javelin gold medallist Sumit Antil, and para high jumper Nishad Kumar, among other sports personalities.

Wearing the Indian cricket jersey presented to him by International Cricket Council chair Jay Shah in New Delhi on Monday, Messi looked enthusiastic and delighted as Indian stars seized the chance to meet, converse, and collect autographs from the football icon.

In widely circulated videos on social media, Sumit Antil introduced himself to Messi and was thrilled to receive a signed javelin, while Nishad Kumar had his spikes autographed. Kuldeep Yadav, a devoted fan of Messi and his former club Barcelona in Indian cricket, was visibly starstruck as he savored the moment of meeting the football legend in person.

The event, organized by Adidas India, also included World Cup-winning Indian pacer Renuka Singh Thakur and boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, who joined the group for a memorable photograph with Messi and his Argentina teammate Rodrigo de Paul.

Jay Shah presented Messi with an India jersey during the 'GOAT' tour

ICC Chairman Jay Shah bestowed the Indian cricket team's T20I jersey upon Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo de Paul during their trip to Delhi. Upon their arrival at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Shah honored the football icons with India jerseys. Additionally, the ICC chief provided them with tickets for the India vs USA match in the T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled for February 7.

Recap of Messi's 'GOAT' tour

The Argentine superstar kicked off his India tour on December 13, 2025, in Kolkata, where chaos ensued as fans were unable to catch even a glimpse of the star, who was shielded by politicians and VIPs at the venue. However, his visit to Hyderabad on the same day went off without a hitch, as he interacted with fans and received accolades from CM Revanth Reddy and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the exhibition match in Uppal.

On December 14, Messi made his way to Mumbai, where he participated in a meet-and-greet with celebrities at the Cricket Club of India before heading to the Wankhede Stadium. There, he engaged with fans and met cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar along with former Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri.

After his visit to Delhi on the morning of December 15, the World Cup champion stopped by Vantara, an initiative focused on animal rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation led by Anant Ambani

