Watch: Kolkata unveils 70-foot Lionel Messi statue as city prepares for GOAT's India visit; Z-security assigned

Kolkata has unveiled a towering 70-foot statue of Lionel Messi as the city gears up for the GOAT’s highly anticipated India visit. Authorities have assigned Z-security to manage crowds and ensure safety, highlighting the massive excitement surrounding Messi’s arrival.

Iconic football star Lionel Messi is gearing up for a three-day visit to India, commencing on Saturday, December 13. He is expected to arrive in Kolkata just after midnight and will kick off his day with various sponsor engagements in the morning, before making his way to Salt Lake Stadium at 11:15 am. During this visit, he will honor Bengal’s Santosh Trophy team and have the opportunity to meet with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with sports legends Sourav Ganguly and Leander Paes. The event is also anticipated to attract the presence of actor Shah Rukh Khan and numerous other celebrities and officials.

In addition to these activities, a friendly football match between Mohun Bagan and Diamond Harbour FC has been scheduled, complemented by a music show for Messi and his two teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrygo de Paul. On his way back to the airport, the captain of the 2022 World Cup-winning team will unveil a stunning 70-foot statue in Lake Town, located near Kolkata's Big Ben and the Diego Maradona Statue.

Meanwhile, the first look of the statue has been unveiled, depicting Messi joyfully holding the World Cup trophy.

Leo Messi’s 70 feet tall statue in Kolkata, India! This is incredible! Wow pic.twitter.com/ukQOCfoxKW — LEO MESSI FAN ZONE (@LeoMessiFanZone) December 12, 2025

Later that same day, Messi will catch a flight to Hyderabad, arriving in the evening for a brief respite before participating in a 7v7 match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, which will include Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The state government has also organized a music concert and a felicitation ceremony to honor the football icon.

On December 14, Messi will make his way to Mumbai to take part in the Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India. Following this, he is set to engage in a 7v7 celebrity football match, which may feature some of Bollywood's biggest stars, although specific details are yet to be disclosed.

Concluding his tour, Messi will arrive in Delhi on December 15 to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A special event is planned for him at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where players from the Minerva Academy will also be recognized.

