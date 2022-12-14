WATCH: Julian Alvarez scores wonderful solo goal for Argentina vs Croatia, fans say 'special gift to Messi'

Julian Alvarez played a key role in both goals against Croatia

Argentina faced off against Croatia in the first semifinal of FIFA World Cup 2022 at Lusail Stadium on Wednesday and as it turned out, after a tight first half, Argentina took a 2-0 lead courtesy of their talisman Lionel Messi, and young forward Julian Alvarez's goals.

While Messi scored a penalty in the 34th minute, after Alvarez had run freely into the Croatian box, following a long ball from his teammate, thus the young Manchester City forward had a hand in Argentina's both goals scored against Croatia.

While his contribution to the first goal was important, the best was yet to come as his second goal proved to be an instant classic.

Argentina defended a corner from Croatia and the ball was fed to Messi who passed it to Alvarez nearly the halfway line. The Argentine striker ran all the way towards the Croatian goal alone, beating three defenders along the way, getting a couple of lucky deflections as well, but he smashed past an onrushing Livakovic to double Argentina's lead.

Watch Julian Alvarez's solo goal against Croatia:

As it turned out, there was to be a second goal for Alvarez on the night, which would all but seal Argentina's place in the final of FIFA World Cup 2022. Lionel Messi left Gvardiol for dust with a neat turn and slalomed his way into the Croatian box, teeing up Alvarez for a simple tap-in.

Just like that, Argentina were leading 3-0, eyeing a sixth World Cup final, a second for Lionel Messi, who would be wanting to get his hands on that elusive World Cup trophy having lost the last final against Germany in 2014.