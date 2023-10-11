Watch: Jasprit Bumrah replicates Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford’s unique celebration during IND vs AFG match

Marcus Rashford plays as a forward for Premier League club Manchester United and the England national team.

In the ultimate clash of India vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match today, Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was seen replicating a unique celebration of an English Professional footballer Marcus Rashford on the cricket field.

Bumrah was bowling the fourth ball of the seventh over to Afghan batter Ibrahim Zadran which hit the outside edge of the bat, going straight to wicket-keeper’s hand, and got the first wicket of the match.

In reaction to the wicket, Bumrah stands still with eyes closed and points finger on his head, resembling Marcus Rashford unique celebration in football.

In recent times, Rashford has been seen celebrating his goals with eyes closed, standing still and pointing at his temple with his index finger.

According to talkSPORT, the celebration suggests his mental health struggles in the past and how focusing on that has really become important for him.

The pointing of index finger at his temple shows that his headspace is better now and that has been the key to his success.

Rashford plays as a forward for Premier League club Manchester United and the England national team. A product of the Manchester United youth system, who joined the club at the age of seven.