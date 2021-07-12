Watch: Italy's Leonardo Bonucci drinks and enjoys Coca-Cola unlike Cristiano Ronaldo, after winning Euro 2020

In the unlikeliest happenings during the UEFA Euro 2020, Coca-Cola became one of the major talking points of the tournament after Portugal captain and star footballer snubbed the two bottles of the beverage company from the sight of the camera during the press conference before his side's first game.

One of the few impacts of Ronaldo's act saw Coca-Cola lose USD 4 billion in its daily valuation as its share price came down the next day after his viral presser. Ronaldo's act was followed by France's Paul Pogba, who due to his faith kept the Heineken bottle aside.

Since then many press conferences were witness to different kinds of treatment of the Coca-Cola bottles from the gentlemen from various teams. However, the scene was completely different in the post-match press conference of the final in which Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties.

Leonardo Bonucci, who was Italy's goalscorer in the final, not just embraced Coca-Cola, but was too thirsty to have a thought about his Juventus teammate's advert for drinking water. As soon as he arrived at the presser, he had both bottles in his hands and sipped them both one by one.

Winning #EURO2020 is thirsty work Leonardo Bonucci spends the first minute of his press conference necking beer and cola

“I deserved this one didn’t I?” Bonucci said while enjoying a beer at the start of the presser.

After which, he went on to drink from the Coca-Cola bottle before remarking, "I’ll drink everything tonight."