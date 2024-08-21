Twitter
REVEALED: Reason behind road rage in Badlapur

India’s Youngest Billionaire Pearl Kapur attends key business meeting hosted by Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan at...

Watch: Indian men's hockey team celebrates historic Olympic bronze with joyous roadshow in Bhubaneswar

'If you shout at me, I will...': Taapsee Pannu opens up on her fight with paparazzi, says 'I am not public property'

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato to buy new business for Rs 2048 crore from...

HomeSports

Sports

Watch: Indian men's hockey team celebrates historic Olympic bronze with joyous roadshow in Bhubaneswar

A large crowd, including sports enthusiasts, gathered at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) to catch a glimpse of the hockey players and welcome them.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 10:02 PM IST

Watch: Indian men's hockey team celebrates historic Olympic bronze with joyous roadshow in Bhubaneswar
Courtesy: X @sports_odisha
The Indian men's hockey team celebrated their historic bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics with a roadshow in Bhubaneswar. This achievement was particularly special as it marked the first time in 52 years that the team secured back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics.

A large crowd, including sports enthusiasts, gathered at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) to catch a glimpse of the hockey players and welcome them. The team members received a warm welcome as they emerged from the airport.

Under the leadership of Captain Harmanpreet Singh, the team secured a 2-1 victory over Spain, a significant milestone in Indian hockey history, guided by coach Craig Fulton.

Harmanpreet also distinguished himself as the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals. The occasion was made even more poignant as veteran goalkeeper Sreejesh played his final game, visibly moved by the celebration and the team's success.

Following the felicitatiton ceremony, Captain of the Indian men's Hockey team Harmanpreet Singh says, "I am very happy. Whenever we come to Odisha we get so much love. This time we are getting even more love... There are very good arrangements here. The grounds here are very good, the government is supporting us a lot."

The President of Hockey India, Dilip Tirkey, conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the Odisha government and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for their warm reception and continuous support.

"This grand welcome is a first for the Hockey team," Tirkey remarked, highlighting the significance of the event.

According to a report by Orrisa Post, the Odisha government, the official sponsor of the Indian hockey team, both men and women, has announced a reward of INR 4 crore for Rohidas. Additionally, each player will receive a cash prize of INR 15 lakh, and each supporting staff member who participated in the Paris Olympics will receive INR 10 lakh.

Also read| Dinesh Karthik names Rohit Sharma's opening partner for Champions Trophy 2025, it's not Yashasvi Jaiswal

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
