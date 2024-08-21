Watch: Indian men's hockey team celebrates historic Olympic bronze with joyous roadshow in Bhubaneswar

The Indian men's hockey team celebrated their historic bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics with a roadshow in Bhubaneswar. This achievement was particularly special as it marked the first time in 52 years that the team secured back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics.

A large crowd, including sports enthusiasts, gathered at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) to catch a glimpse of the hockey players and welcome them. The team members received a warm welcome as they emerged from the airport.

Thanks a lot Odisha for this love and support @sports_odisha pic.twitter.com/txoCFvNlf9 — Lalit Upadhyay (@lalithockey) August 21, 2024

Under the leadership of Captain Harmanpreet Singh, the team secured a 2-1 victory over Spain, a significant milestone in Indian hockey history, guided by coach Craig Fulton.

Harmanpreet also distinguished himself as the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals. The occasion was made even more poignant as veteran goalkeeper Sreejesh played his final game, visibly moved by the celebration and the team's success.

Following the felicitatiton ceremony, Captain of the Indian men's Hockey team Harmanpreet Singh says, "I am very happy. Whenever we come to Odisha we get so much love. This time we are getting even more love... There are very good arrangements here. The grounds here are very good, the government is supporting us a lot."

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi welcomed the Indian Men's Hockey team at Kalinga Stadium pic.twitter.com/uy0JY0HldM — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024

The President of Hockey India, Dilip Tirkey, conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the Odisha government and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for their warm reception and continuous support.

"This grand welcome is a first for the Hockey team," Tirkey remarked, highlighting the significance of the event.

According to a report by Orrisa Post, the Odisha government, the official sponsor of the Indian hockey team, both men and women, has announced a reward of INR 4 crore for Rohidas. Additionally, each player will receive a cash prize of INR 15 lakh, and each supporting staff member who participated in the Paris Olympics will receive INR 10 lakh.

