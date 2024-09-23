Watch: Indian chess players recreate Rohit Sharma’s victory dance to celebrate historic double gold at Olympiad 2024

In a viral video, the Indian chess players were seen celebrating the historic double gold at the Chess Olympiad 2024 in an iconic Rohit Sharma style.

India scripted history on Sunday after securing two gold medals in men’s and women’s events at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.

In a viral video, the Indian chess players were seen celebrating the historic double gold at the Chess Olympiad 2024 in an iconic Rohit Sharma style.

Team India proudly displayed the national tricolour on the podium. Before lifting the trophies, D Gukesh and Tania Sachdev recreated Rohit Sharma's iconic walk from India’s T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.

Watch the viral video here:

The Indian men's team defeated Slovenia 3.5-0.5 while their women counterparts also crushed Azerbaijan with an identical margin in the 11th and final round in the 45th edition of the Chess Olympiad that concluded in Budapest.

Only China and erstwhile Soviet Union had won both men's and women's gold medals in the same edition of the Chess Olympiad.

Indian men had earlier won two bronze medals -- in 2014 and 2022 -- in the tournament, while the women had bagged a bronze in the 2022 edition held in Chennai.

(With PTI inputs)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.