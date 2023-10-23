Headlines

Shocking! Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant Varthur Santhosh arrested mid-show for this reason

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Santoor building, 4 injured

‘Cheated of life savings, trust broken’: Actress Gautami Tadimalla quits BJP after 25 years, reveals reason

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9, Galaxy Tab A9+ launched in India: Price, features and more

Shocking! Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant Varthur Santhosh arrested mid-show for this reason

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Santoor building, 4 injured

Watch: India’s fielding coach unique way of announcing best fielder winner through spidey cam

After yesterday's win, India ended their 20-year-old losing streak against New Zealand in an ICC event.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 02:23 PM IST

After India clinches a remarkable four-wicket win against New Zealand, it’s time to announce the winner of the best fielder award happening within the Indian team.

Last time the medal went to Ravindra Jadeja for his stunning flying catch at the India vs Bangladesh clash on 19th October. Fielding coach T. Dilip found a unique way to present the award not verbally but displaying Jadeja’s epic flying catch on the big screen.

This time as well, T. Dilip finds another unique way to announce the winner. Before announcing the winner, the fielding coach requests all the players to come outside the dressing room as the surprise was waiting over there.

The moment the boys went outside with sheer excitedness , they saw the name along with the photo of the winner hung on the spidey cam coming towards them. 

The winner was none other than Shreyas Iyer for his brilliant catch of Devon Conway. After the catch, Iyer gestured for the best fielding medal to the fielding coach as well. 

Continuing the tradition, Jadeja also did the honours by passing the medal to Iyer. Prior to Iyer and Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Shardul Thakur and KL Rahul were awarded with the best fielder medal. 

With yesterday’s win, India also ended their 20-year-old losing streak against New Zealand in an ICC event. India will play their next match against defending champions England on 29 October at the Ekana Sports City, Lucknow.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

