Watch: Hardik Pandya wins MrBeast’s baseball challenge, gives away entire Rs 95 lakh prize to charity

Hardik Pandya grabbed attention with an impressive performance in MrBeast's baseball challenge, winning the prize of Rs 95 lakh. In a generous gesture, the Indian all-rounder reportedly decided to donate the entire prize money to charity.

Hardik Pandya grabbed the spotlight after appearing in a new video from YouTuber MrBeast. This time, the Indian all-rounder stepped way out of his comfort zone—he played baseball for the first time ever and actually beat MrBeast himself in a home-run challenge.

Hardik’s big win earned him around Rs 95 lakh or $100,000 but instead of pocketing the money, he donated the full amount to charity. He picked two causes close to his heart: ADAPT, which helps people with disabilities, and Community Streeties India, an animal welfare group. His gesture turned a fun, light-hearted challenge into something that actually made a difference.

Hardik Pandya featured in Mr Beast’s video today https://t.co/6PbfknXdQw — (@DelhiKaKing18) October 31, 2026

MrBeast—whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson—is famous for putting together viral videos loaded with wild dares, huge cash rewards and a bunch of celebrity cameos. This particular video featured a star-studded lineup: LeBron James, Caitlin Clark, Erling Haaland, Simone Biles, and Alysa Liu, alongside India’s own CarryMinati joining Hardik in the mix.

Despite having zero baseball experience, Hardik took a swing at the challenge and ended up defeating the internet sensation himself. Indian fans got a kick out of seeing their cricket star try his hand at an all-American sport—and do so well.

But the headline wasn’t just about the win. Hardik’s decision to give away his prize money stole the show. His donation not only helped the two organizations but also shone a spotlight on their work for people with disabilities and for animals across India.

This whole episode gave fans a fresh perspective on Hardik. Usually, you see him shining on the cricket pitch, but here, he connected with a global audience, facing off against athletes from totally different backgrounds and then giving back in a big way. It’s not every day you see a sporting challenge double up as a good deed.

Meanwhile, back in the cricket world, all eyes are on Hardik’s future with the Mumbai Indians. There’s buzz about Rohit Sharma returning as captain and stories have floated around that Hardik might get traded to another team. But if he stays with Mumbai, he’s on board to play under Rohit’s leadership, even though his appointment as captain sparked plenty of debate among fans after the franchise brought him back from Gujarat Titans with a big-money trade.