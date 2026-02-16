Watch: Hardik Pandya’s ice-cold no-look reaction to Sahibzada Farhan’s dismissal goes viral

Hardik Pandya's reaction to Sahibzada Farhan's dismissal has gone viral on social media. He didn't flinch or look at the ball, instead gave a cold stare to Farhan after getting him caught by Rinku Singh in the first over.

Hardik Pandya may have missed out with the bat, but the India all-rounder made up for it with a stunning performance with the ball, leading India's charge to a comprehensive 61-run win over Pakistan in their T20 World Cup Group A match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Pandya, who had scored a belligerent half-century against Namibia on Thursday, brought a new level of intensity to the game, picking up two crucial wickets to help India defend a record 176-run target.

Pandya's first victim was Sahibzada Farhan, who had earlier made headlines for his comments on Jasprit Bumrah, recalling his sixes against the India pacer during last year's Asia Cup. Farhan, who had scored 51 runs from 31 balls against Bumrah, was dismissed for a duck in the very first over of the match, caught by Rinku Singh at long off.

Hardik Pandya's performance was a reminder of his aura on the field, which was evident in his dismissal of Farhan and his overall body language throughout the match

Social media reaction

The 32-year-old's dismissal of Farhan was a statement of sorts, showcasing his boss mentality and aura on the field. As one X user wrote, "Hardik Pandya did not blink, did not look at the ball, did not even flinch as Sahibzada Farhan lofted him. Bro risked his aura for that."

Hardik Pandya did not blink, did not look at the ball, did not even flinch as Sahibzada Farhan lofted him



OUT it was, and he knew #INDvsPAK #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/dLwyjEVsBH February 15, 2026

Ishan Kishan sets the stage

Pandya's efforts were complemented by Ishan Kishan's blistering innings of 77 in 40 balls, which set the stage for India's victory. Kishan's knock, which included 10 fours and three sixes, helped India post a competitive 175/7, the highest score ever in an India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match. Contributions from Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, as well as cameo appearances from Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh, also helped India reach a formidable total.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's head coach Mike Hesson admitted that his side failed to adapt to match conditions, which offered significant assistance to spinners early on. "India capitalised better on a surface that offered significant assistance to spinners early on," Hesson said during the post-match press conference. Pakistan's inability to chase down 176 on the Premadasa track was exposed, as they were bundled out for 114, with Pandya and Bumrah (2/17) leading the charge for India.

With this win, India has become the first team to qualify for the Super 8s, and they will be looking to build on their momentum in the tournament.