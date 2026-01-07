Watch: Hardik Pandya introduces girlfriend Mahieka Sharma to Amitabh Bachchan at Reliance event, fans call it 'special moment'

Hardik Pandya created buzz at a high-profile Reliance event as he introduced girlfriend Mahieka Sharma to Amitabh Bachchan. The crossover moment between cricket and Bollywood drew massive fan attention online, with many calling it a special and memorable interaction.

On the evening of January 5, Reliance hosted the 'United in Triumph' event in Mumbai, attracting prominent figures from both Bollywood and the sports world. Amitabh Bachchan was present at the event. At the same time, Hardik Pandya attended with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. A video from the event has gone viral, showcasing Hardik introducing his girlfriend to Big B.

In the circulating video, Hardik first embraces Amitabh Bachchan before introducing him to Mahieka Sharma. Big B greets Mahieka with a warm handshake, and they share a brief conversation.

Hardik Pandya introducing his girlfriend mahika Sharma to Amitabh Bachchan at the Reliance Foundation event last night. pic.twitter.com/yJ8ZyPneCu — (@rushiii_12) January 6, 2026

Following the video's viral success, social media users inundated the comments with their thoughts. One user remarked, "What a special moment it was to see Hardik Pandya introduce Mahika Sharma to Amitabh Bachchan. It displayed class, respect, and genuine affection all at once."

Another user commented, "Introducing Mahieka to the legendary Amitabh Bachchan on such a grand stage reveals his true character."

The couple also made a fashionable entrance at the event, both dressed in coordinated black outfits. Hardik looked sharp in a tailored black suit, while Mahieka perfectly complemented him in an elegant black dress.

Hardik divorced Natasa Stankovic in 2024

It is worth noting that Hardik Pandya ended his marriage with Serbian model Natasa Stankovic in 2024. They first met during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 and got married later that same year.

Their son, Agastya, was born on July 30, 2020. In July 2024, Hardik and Natasa mutually agreed to separate. They are now co-parenting their son Agastya.

After his separation from Natasa, Hardik's name was associated with model-singer Jasmin Walia. The two were seen together at various locations and followed each other on social media, but eventually, they went their separate ways.

Last October, Hardik and Mahieka publicly acknowledged their relationship. Hardik celebrated his birthday by sharing several pictures with Mahieka on Instagram.

Mahieka Sharma, 24, is a model who has graced the runways for top designers. Her Instagram bio proudly states that she is GQ's Best Dressed - "India's next supermodel" and Elle's Model of the Season.

