Watch: Hardik Pandya cuts birthday cake with commentators during IND vs AFG clash

India’s star all-rounder and cricket vice-captain, Hardik Pandya turns 30 today. On his special day, he celebrates birthday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium ground during the World Cup 2023 clash against Afghanistan.

In a video released by Star Sports on X (formerly known as Twitter), Hardik can be seen cutting his birthday cake with the commentators, Gautam Gambhir and Jatin sapru.

Putting a spotlight on Hardik’s illustrious ODI career, he has played 83 ODIs and hit 1769 runs with a highest score of 92 runs (not out). He has also taken 80 wickets with an economy of 5.53.

The 30-year-old debut match was played against New Zealand at Dharamshala on 16 October 2016.

He is touted as one of the best ODI all-rounders on the cricket field. Currently, the Indian cricket vice-captain holds the seventh spot in the ICC ODI All-Rounder rankings.

India is playing their ODI World Cup 2023 second match against Afghanistan today at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India played tournament’s first match against Australia at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai where they emerged victorious by six wickets.