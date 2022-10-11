Watch: Glenn Phillips jumps boundary barricade and run towards a 12-year-old after his SIX hits her on the face

Image Source: Twitter

The men's squad from New Zealand has been dominating the tri-series event alongside Pakistan and Bangladesh. The Kiwis lead the table after easily defeating both sides in their three matches. Recently, a video from the Blackcaps' game against Bangladesh went viral, in which batsman Glenn Phillips hit a girl in the stands as he smashed the winning six at Christchurch's Hagley Oval.

After spotting the injured fan, the 25-year-old went to the boundary line and checked on her as the ball struck the 12-year-old girl right above the eye. According to stadium attendees, the Kiwi batter spent more than 20 minutes with the injured girl.

Phillips Ran Quickly to check that 12 year old girl who got hurt by his shot pic.twitter.com/5VMAY69lbT — (@Visharad_KW22) October 9, 2022

The kid was taken to the Christchurch Hospital after being hit on the face, just above the eye, and was released on Monday.

“The girl (who is 10) was kept in for observation and discharged earlier this morning. She is now home with her family and reportedly doing well – while still being monitored,” Blackcaps confirmed in an official update.

Phillips was seen handing the girl a cap after the game ended, while NZC chief executive David White too, was visibly worried about the fan.

“We saw the caring nature of Glenn and others who were over there pretty quick,” Stead was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz on Monday.

Even the fans reacted to this gesture, while some even shared Sophie Devine's gesture from the 2020 Super Smash.

In terms of the game, the home team delivered an all-around performance to defeat Bangladesh by eight wickets. The BlackCaps chose to bowl and got off to a flying start, dismissing Mehidy Hasan Miraz for just five runs. The Bangla Tigers attempted retaliation but were defeated by the Kiwi attack.

Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Michael Bracewell, and Ish Sodhi each took two wickets to restrict the visitors to 137 in 20 overs. In the second innings, Bangladesh dismissed Finn Allen early but couldn't stop Devon Conway's spectacular batting outburst, which saw him hit 70 runs in 51 balls. In the end, an explosive Glenn Phillps cameo of 23 in nine balls sealed New Zealand's victory.

