WATCH: Sublime Messi touch leads to crucial Di Maria GOAL, Argentina DOUBLES lead over France

ARG vs FRA, FIFA World Cup 2022 final latest updates: Argentina stunned defending FIFA World Cup champions France with two first half goals. Skipper and talisman Messi's penalty and veteran star Angel Di Maria's calm finish from close-in put Argentina 2-0 ahead. Di Maria had also played a crucial part in Messi's goal, winning the penalty in the first place.

Messi played a crucial part with a backheel pass to put the ball forward as Alexis Mac Allister ran through the flank before putting in a pin point cross for Di Maria to tap it in. WATCH from different angles:

Di Maria goal with Argentinian commentary just hits different! pic.twitter.com/QIcjSwE7Jj — Marshall89HD (@Marshall89HD) December 18, 2022

Messi had scored a perfect penalty from the spot after Di Maria was brought down by French player Ousmane Dembele inside the box. Argentina went into the second half with a strong lead and having perfectly shut down France ace Kylian Mbappe on the day.

France finally made the breakthrough in 78 minutes as substitute Randal Kolo Muani proved to be the spark. Veteran Argentine defender brought him down in the box. Mbappe placed it perfectly from the spot with Emiliano Martinez's touch unable to keep the ball out of his net.

Mbappe then roared France back with a stunning equalised within 90 minutes of the first goal. Placing the ball with a punch into the Argentine net.

Earlier, Messi broke a FIFA World Cup record, becoming the most-capped player in the history of the tournament. Messi went past Lothar Mathaus and Paolo Maldini with his 26th FIFA World Cup game.

