Watch: Woman slaps police officer thrice during CSK vs GT IPL Final 2023 in Narendra Modi stadium, viral video

At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the IPL 2023 game, a female spectator got into a physical conflict with a police officer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 09:41 AM IST

Twitter: @GemsOfCricket

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: A nasty altercation happened between a spectator and a police officer on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as fans waited for the IPL 2023 final between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans to begin. The confrontation was heated as onlookers watched a female spectator three times shoved a male police officer away.

Watch the viral video:

The incident took place in the Narendra Modi stadium's stands as supporters waited for the CSK vs GT match to begin, apparently agitated by the weather. 

Although it's unknown what transpired between the two, the incident went viral on social media and sparked divisive responses from users.

Check netizens reaction:

 

 

 

