Watch: Woman slaps police officer thrice during CSK vs GT IPL Final 2023 in Narendra Modi stadium, viral video

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: A nasty altercation happened between a spectator and a police officer on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as fans waited for the IPL 2023 final between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans to begin. The confrontation was heated as onlookers watched a female spectator three times shoved a male police officer away.

The incident took place in the Narendra Modi stadium's stands as supporters waited for the CSK vs GT match to begin, apparently agitated by the weather.

Although it's unknown what transpired between the two, the incident went viral on social media and sparked divisive responses from users.

The police officer appears intoxicated and is attempting to avoid confrontation because it would be humiliating for him later. — अर्जुन アルジュン·シャルマ #MAGA (@Arjunvksharma) May 28, 2023

What is wrong with her — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) May 28, 2023

Police walai n pi hoye h lagraha h @GemsOfCricket — M Z F (@MZF2332001) May 28, 2023

Shame on CSK fans — Ugmaram #WTC23 (@ugma_ram_) May 28, 2023

That man is drunk! How clearly it is visible... Just the way he fell two times and the way he is walking



This just exposes the claim of "Dry State". Ask any Gujarati they will tell you that alcohol is available in every locality — APJ (@apj234) May 28, 2023