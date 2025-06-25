Clips featuring former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni have gone viral for positive reasons. In the most recent video, the celebrated cricketer is seen having a great time at his friend's birthday celebration.

MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, has recently been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Although he retired from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni continues to participate in the IPL. He is the only Indian captain to have led his team to victories in the ODI World Cup, the T20 World Cup, and the Champions Trophy. Additionally, under his leadership India achieved the No. 1 ranking in Test cricket. Dhoni remains immensely popular worldwide.

A video that has gone viral shows Dhoni being praised for attending a friend's birthday celebration. During this event a woman was ecstatic to take a photo with the cricket legend and her joyful reaction has also become a sensation online.

Watch the video here:

June 23, 2025

Previously, Dhoni was joined by Australian cricket legend Matthew Hayden, South African stars Graeme Smith and Hashim Amla, and former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori as five male cricketers inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. The prestigious group also welcomed former England wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylor and ex-Pakistan captain Sana Mir.

"It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world. To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever," MS Dhoni said after being bestowed with the honour.

"MS Dhoni's early performances had already marked him out as a player of composure and clarity. It was enough for the selectors to take a bold call and hand him the captaincy for the inaugural ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2007," the ICC said in a release.

"The timing was delicate. India had endured a disappointing exit in the group stage of the 50-over World Cup earlier that year, and the squad for the T20 edition was a young, largely untested group, missing many of the senior stalwarts of Indian cricket. Expectations were modest where India were far from tournament favourites.

"But under Dhoni's leadership, a new generation of players emerged - Rohit Sharma, RP Singh, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik, among others - all playing fearless cricket.

"That approach paid off spectacularly. India went on to lift the trophy, beating arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling final and etching their names in history as the first T20 World Champions."

