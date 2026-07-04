Watch: England team booed upon arrival ahead of FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against co-hosts Mexico

England received a hostile welcome after arriving at their team hotel ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against co-hosts Mexico, with local fans greeting Harry Kane and Co. with loud boos before the crucial knockout encounter.

A lot’s brewing ahead of the England-Mexico pre-quarterfinal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The teams square off Monday morning (India time) at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. When the English squad arrived under heavy security on Saturday, things got tense right away: local fans outside their hotel booed them loudly—plenty of media outlets reported the scene.

Mexico, co-hosting the tournament with the USA and Canada, haven’t wasted their home advantage. They’ve won all four matches so far. But their supporters? Not exactly known for warm welcomes. Ecuador’s team, who lost to Mexico in the Round of 32, complained they barely slept—thanks to Mexican fans raising a racket outside their hotel. There was shouting, horns, the works; it felt intentional, like a calculated attempt to rattle them before kickoff.

England treated to a warm welcome by the Mexico fans pic.twitter.com/1oOi3LAfcj — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 4, 2026

The English aren’t only dealing with hostility. Playing at Azteca is a physical challenge—it sits some 7,200 feet above sea level. That kind of altitude can leave anyone fighting for breath. England coach Thomas Tuchel hasn’t hidden his concerns. “The altitude gives Mexico a huge advantage. There’s no way we can really adapt in just three days between matches,” he explained. “We’ll face more obstacles, but we’re ready for them. The team is showing the mentality we need.”

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Adding to the chaos, FIFA considered moving the match earlier to dodge a brewing storm. In the end, they scrapped that idea; kickoff stays at 5:30 am India time.

There’s talk about England being under massive pressure. This is their best shot at a major trophy since 1966—they’ve got some of the world’s best in the squad. Harry Kane, their captain and star forward, has been leading from the front. In their last match against DR Congo, he scored two late goals to pull off a comeback win and send England to the round of 16. People keep saying they’ll be weighed down by history, but Tuchel doesn’t buy it. “I haven’t seen any of that,” he said. “It’s easy to believe those stories, but I haven’t seen pressure get to these players. That’s a very good sign.”

England’s up against one of football’s harshest away environments. The altitude alone will test their stamina, and Mexico’s dominance at Azteca makes things even tougher.

The crowd won’t be on their side, either. England only got 3,000 tickets out of 83,264 at the stadium, so Mexico will have a wall of home support, even if some England fans snagged resale seats.

Security’s also a big focus, with large police numbers expected across Mexico City because of ongoing protests. The FA says its security plans are solid, but they're keeping things under review, according to The Guardian.

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