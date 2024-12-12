After his historic win young Indian Grandmaster was captured tearing during the match which is now widely circulated on social media.

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh became the youngest chess world champion in history at the age of 18 after beating reigning champion Ding Liren of China in the 14 match. Gukesh is the second Indian to win this title after Viswanathan Anand.

It was indeed a nail biting contest as both the players ended with 6.5 points each and now there were only two players left in the battle. To win the official title of world champion, one has to win which means there are no ties. However, Gukesh was in a different mindset in this case and stepped up the fight.

The game transformed into an endgame after 30 moves when the players rapidly exchanged rooks and queens. A sense of uneasiness escalated further as Ding was low on time, a fraction of 10 minutes remained on his clock. On the other hand, over an hour remained on Gukesh’s clock. Such a high pressure-competition moment turned out hugely advantageous for him.

With growing time, Ding went wrong & made a big mistake. Gukesh picked his chance and executed an exact finish to this game for his monumental victory and the title of the champion.

This win not only heralds a new chapter in Gukesh's incredible story but also confirms his presence as one of the brilliant stars of chess. He was unable to contain his joy after the handshake with his opponent Ding. After his historic win young Indian Grandmaster was captured tearing during the match which is now widely circulated on social media.