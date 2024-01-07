Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni seen smoking hookah, video goes viral

Headlines

Bangladesh to vote in national elections today amid tight security

Lok Sabha election: Congress sets up election committees for 8 states, including Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh

Amid Animal's criticism, Tota Roy Chowdhury supports Ranbir, Sandeep's film: 'There are portions I don't agree but...'

Delhi govt withdraws order extending winter vacations in schools

Meet man who borrowed money to start work, now runs Rs 6100 crore company, his business is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lok Sabha election: Congress sets up election committees for 8 states, including Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh

Amid Animal's criticism, Tota Roy Chowdhury supports Ranbir, Sandeep's film: 'There are portions I don't agree but...'

‘If I had my time again…': David Warner reflects on career and reputation after playing final Test at SCG

Sriram Raghavan films ranked from best to worst

Meet Sakshi, stunning sister of India’s star wicketkeeper-batter

Diabetes: 5 low glycemic millets to maintain insulin levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

Weather Change Triggers Rise In Viral Infections, Including COVID-19 In Delhi

Israel-Hamas War: At least 18 Palestinians Killed After Israel Attacks A House In Gaza's Khan Younis

Aditya L1 Mission: Big Day For India! ISRO's First Sun Mission All Set To Enter In Final Orbit

Amid Animal's criticism, Tota Roy Chowdhury supports Ranbir, Sandeep's film: 'There are portions I don't agree but...'

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

This outsider once had only Rs 18 in bank account, lived off one packet of biscuits a day, now takes Rs 6 crore per film

HomeSports

Sports

Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni seen smoking hookah, video goes viral

However, as the video is very vaguely shot, it’s very difficult to find out whether it is authentic or fake. Also, it’s not confirmed whether the clip is a recent or an old one.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 06:13 AM IST

article-main
Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni seen smoking hookah, video goes viral
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A video of former India cricket captain and CSK skipper MS Dhoni is doing the rounds on social media as he can be seen smoking hookah. The video appears to be from a social gathering where Dhoni is captured taking a drag and blowing the smoke out. 

However, as the video is very vaguely shot, it’s very difficult to find out whether it is authentic or fake. Also, it’s not confirmed whether the clip is a recent or an old one.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, the video has received mixed reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter). Some fans are surprised to see Dhoni smoking as the 2011 World Cup-winning captain is the epitome of fitness.

In an interaction with Cricket.com.au. last year, former Australia limited-overs captain George Bailey, who was a part of Dhoni-led RPS (Rising Pune Supergiants) and CSK (Chennai Super Kings) in IPL, said that Dhoni likes smoking Hookah and he used to set it up in his room where fellow teammates used to come and sit with him and talk about cricket.
  
“He likes smoking a bit of the sheesha or the hookah. So, he quite often would set that up in his room, and it was very much an open-door policy. You would go in and quite often find a lot of younger players there. For India or a lot of other cricket teams, it can be hierarchical, but he certainly broke that down,” Bailey said.

“You just find yourself in his room late at night chatting inevitably about the game or about different facets of the game or about different people and with different people it’s a great way to break down barriers." Bailey further added.

Cricket fans across the world are excited to see Dhoni’s return in the upcoming IPL 2024. Last season, He led CSK to secure their fifth IPL title after winning over the then Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in 2023.

Earlier in 2023, Dhoni underwent knee surgery. Currently, the player is going through rehab and he is expected to be fit ahead of IPL 2024.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Planning for winter holiday? Here are six clothes that you must pack

2 men light bonfire inside Delhi-bound moving train to beat cold, arrested

Ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration, statues of Lord Hanuman, 'Garuda', lions installed at temple's entrance

Salaar: Spanish dub of Prabhas, Prashant Neel's latest blockbuster will be released in Latin America

Wedding season: Top bridal make-up trends for 2024

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE