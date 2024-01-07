Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni seen smoking hookah, video goes viral

However, as the video is very vaguely shot, it’s very difficult to find out whether it is authentic or fake. Also, it’s not confirmed whether the clip is a recent or an old one.

A video of former India cricket captain and CSK skipper MS Dhoni is doing the rounds on social media as he can be seen smoking hookah. The video appears to be from a social gathering where Dhoni is captured taking a drag and blowing the smoke out.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, the video has received mixed reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter). Some fans are surprised to see Dhoni smoking as the 2011 World Cup-winning captain is the epitome of fitness.

In an interaction with Cricket.com.au. last year, former Australia limited-overs captain George Bailey, who was a part of Dhoni-led RPS (Rising Pune Supergiants) and CSK (Chennai Super Kings) in IPL, said that Dhoni likes smoking Hookah and he used to set it up in his room where fellow teammates used to come and sit with him and talk about cricket.



“He likes smoking a bit of the sheesha or the hookah. So, he quite often would set that up in his room, and it was very much an open-door policy. You would go in and quite often find a lot of younger players there. For India or a lot of other cricket teams, it can be hierarchical, but he certainly broke that down,” Bailey said.

“You just find yourself in his room late at night chatting inevitably about the game or about different facets of the game or about different people and with different people it’s a great way to break down barriers." Bailey further added.

Cricket fans across the world are excited to see Dhoni’s return in the upcoming IPL 2024. Last season, He led CSK to secure their fifth IPL title after winning over the then Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in 2023.

Earlier in 2023, Dhoni underwent knee surgery. Currently, the player is going through rehab and he is expected to be fit ahead of IPL 2024.