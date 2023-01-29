Search icon
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's hilarious reaction as fans film him in a restaurant in Riyadh

Ronaldo, being the superstar that he is, never fails to garner attention whenever he is in public, and the latest incident was no exception.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 03:13 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo in a restaurant in Riyadh. (Screengrab)

Cristiano Ronaldo, superstar of Al-Nassr, had a priceless reaction when he was filmed entering a restaurant in Riyadh on Friday to celebrate the 29th birthday of his partner, Georgina Rodriguez. Accompanied by his bodyguards, Ronaldo's presence was met with a flurry of activity as patrons whipped out their phones to take photos and videos.

In response, Ronaldo took out his mobile phone and began recording the fans who were filming him, eliciting a hearty laugh before he sauntered away.

WATCH: 

Ronaldo has not had the desired impact that people had hoped for when he signed with Al Nassr last month, with the Portuguese superstar drawing a blank in his second consecutive game, this time in a Saudi Super Cup match against Al Ittihad. As a result, Al Nassr was eliminated after a 3-1 defeat, and Ronaldo's wait for silverware continues.

The 37-year-old Portugal international and five-time Ballon d'Or winner had a few opportunities to score but was tightly guarded by Al Ittihad's defense for the majority of the match. Just before Al Ittihad's second goal, Ronaldo had a golden opportunity to equalize for Al Nassr when he directed a header that was expertly saved by the opposing goalkeeper.

After the match, Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia attributed their loss to a missed opportunity by Cristiano Ronaldo in the first half. "That gilt-edged chance was one of the factors that shifted the momentum of the match," he remarked.

While Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to score for Al-Nassr, the Portuguese superstar has already demonstrated his trademark skill moves in the two games he has played. During his debut against Ettifaq, Ronaldo showcased his agility in the box, leaving his defender in his wake.

Against Al-Ittihad, Ronaldo turned back the clock with a single move, beating two defenders with ease. Whether he can end his goal drought against Al-Fateh is yet to be determined, but one thing is certain: Ronaldo is determined to make his mark on the game.

