Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s breathtaking Al Nassr free kick against Abha goes viral, fans can’t keep calm

Al Nassr star player Cristiano Ronaldo (File photo)

Al Nassr’s most expensive football player Cristiano Ronaldo proved his worth during the Al Nassr vs Abha match on Saturday evening, where his stunning free-kick tipped the match in their favour during the Saudi Pro League football game.

Cristiano Ronaldo played a major role in the victory of Al Nassr during the Saudi Pro League match as his powerful free kick resulted in a goal, which brought the score to 1-1 in the Al Nassr vs Abha match. Al Nassr ended up winning 2-1 against Abha in the match.

The video of the free kick taken by Cristiano Ronaldo left fans going gaga over the skills of the Portuguese legend, who was recently bought out by Al Nassr after a hasty and controversial exit from his previous club Manchester United.

Ronaldo scored a free kick after almost three years, claiming a central free kick over 30 yards out in the 77th minute of the game. The strong kick resulted in a goal in the bottom corner past Abha goalkeeper David Epassy, who was left frustrated, along with his teammates.

This comes as Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score a free kick for the last three years, adding to the controversies behind his performance at Manchester United and during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where his football rival Lionel Messi stole the show.

The last time Ronaldo scored a free kick was in 2020 when he was playing for the football club Juventus, scoring a goal against Torino. The Portuguese legend has till now scored a total of 55 free kicks in his football career.

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo demands whopping amount for his luxury mansion after moving to Saudi: Report